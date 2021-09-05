8 PRs for Wilmington HS, MS boys cross country

LEBANON — Wilmington boys cross country runners posted eight personal bests Saturday at the Warrior CC Invitational here at Lebanon High School.

For the high school boys, Trevor Billingsley was the top running, placing 17th out of 204 runners in 17:18. There were three PRs and four season-best efforts for the high school boys, coach Karen Heslop said.

On the middle side, Borror’s boys were led by Cooper Short who was 9th out of 141 in 13:03. Heslop said the boys had five personal best times in the race.

SUMMARY

September 4, 2021

Warrior CC Invitational

@Lebanon HS

HS Boys Results

Teams

Centerville 37 Lebanon 116 Oak Hills 118 McNicholas 149 Moeller 154 Elder 155 Lakota East 176 Madeira 210 Franklin 241 St Xavier 244 Fairfield 328 LaSalle 351 Wyoming 411 Wilmington 427 Harrison 436 Trailblazers 455 Ross 455 Batavia 533 Roger Bacon 588 St Bernard 628

Individuals

(1) Tyler Job, CEN, 16:21.6; (17) Trevor Billingsley, WIL, 17:18.4; (83) Henry Hildebrandt, WIL, 18:43.7; (135) Conner Walters, WIL, 20:29.1; (153) Oliver McDermott, WIL, 21:20.7; (171) Aiden Matheney, WIL, 22:16.4; (175) Brandon Walters, WIL, 22:29.9; (189) Tony Wilens-Mabry, WIL, 23:30.8

–

HS Boys Open Results

(282) Griffin Snarr, WIL, 34:02.6

–

MS Boys Results

Teams

Lebanon 54 Centervile 69 Beavercreek 78 Springboro 93 Trailblazers 105 Wilmington 145 Cin. Panthers RC 152 St Veronica 248

Individuals

(1) Tyler Swan, CEN, 12:12.7; (9) Cooper Short, WIL, 13:03.2; (20) Sam Burt, WIL, 13:29.2; (50) Colton Anderson, WIL, 14:40.3; (56) Jacob Vance, WIL, 14:48.6; (65) Jeremiah Schlabach, WIL, 15:01.8; (130) Scotty Hall, WIL, 18:41.5