Trace hands East Clinton first volleyball loss of season

EBER — The East Clinton volleyball lost for the first time this season Saturday at Miami Trace in a non-league match.

“We didn’t play our game,” EC coach Sarah Sodini said after the Astros 11-25, 23-25, 15-25 loss. “We were in our heads and made a lot of mental mistakes. Trace isn’t the team to do that against. They played well and we didn’t. We’re looking forward to fixing our mistakes and playing better in our league matches this week.”

Lauren Runyon had six kills and two digs. Kels Lilly finished with two aces, three kills and four digs. Jordan Collom recorded three digs. Kami Whiteaker had a kill, an assist and two digs.

Libby Evanshine had 13 kills, nine assists and five digs. Savannah Tolle contributed two aces and three digs. Megan Tong had three aces, a kill, a block, 11 assists and two digs. Trinity Bain chipped in with a dig.