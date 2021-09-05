Heys smashes Wilmington College 8k record

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — Simon Heys shattered the Wilmington College cross country 8k record Saturday at the Grizzly Invitational hosted by Franklin College.

As a team, the Quaker men were third out of 10 teams. The WC women were ninth of 11 teams.

The highlight of the day on the women’s side was Milena Wahl running a personal best and cracking the top 10 in the race. She crossed the line in 24:13.73 and placed 10th out of 110 runners.

“It was an amazing feeling running around and seeing the athletes compete today,” said WC head coach Ron Combs. “We have waited a long time for this moment, and it was good to see where our team is at right now.”

Heys, the Wilmington High School graduate, crossed the line first, 20 seconds ahead of his nearest competitor. Heys’ time of 25:03.47 bettered the old 8k mark of 25:25.34 set by Alek Erwin during the 2013 season.

The men had five runners finish in the top 25 including Heys. The squad finished 13-14-15-21 in order of Noah Tobin (26:56.42), George Rickett (27:01.06), Cohen Frost (27:02.57) and Eric Reynolds (27:20.92).

The Quakers look to continue the good start to the season in Springfield next weekend at the Wittenberg Invitational.

