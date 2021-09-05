CM volleyball sweeps tri-match with Bethel-Tate, Eastern

SARDINIA — Clinton-Massie defeated Bethel-Tate and Eastern Saturday in volleyball action at Eastern High School.

“Every single person contributed to each win and as a team we played great volleyball,” CM coach Emilie Fisher said.

Clinton-Massie defeated Bethel-Tate 25-23, 25-14.

Kinsey Beam had an ace, 10 digs and four kills. Natalee Hillman finished with four digs, five kills and 10 assists. Olivia Ward chipped in with two digs. Maddie Phipps had two digs as well. Alaina Bayless contributed two aces and four digs. Holly Young had 10 digs and a kill. Maddie Ward recorded an ace and three assists. Cailyn Crain had an ace and an assist. Breckin Harner had three kills and five digs while Laila Davis totaled an ace, three kills and five digs.

The Falcons were 25-20, 25-19 winners over Eastern.

Davis had an ace, two kills and seven digs. Harner had a kill and a dig. Sam Bowman had a dig and Maddie Ward had an ace and seven assists. Young finished with 13 digs while Phipps had six digs. Anna Jones chipped in with a kill. Giovana Rebelatto also had a dig. Hillman’s numbers were two aces, nine digs, five kills and eight assists. Beam had an ace, eight digs and six kills.