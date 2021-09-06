New Richmond defeats Blanchester in 3 sets

NEW RICHMOND – Blanchester had its record evened at 2-2 Thursday with a 21-25, 19-25, 9-25 loss to New Richmond.

The Ladycats are 2-2 on the year while the Lions move to 5-1.

Coach Rick Seeling BHS was unable to put together any scoring runs in the three game and the defense did not play well.

Summer Schutte had four points, three kills, two digs and 18 set assists.

Madison Creager finished with three points, seven kills and six digs. Ainsley Whitaker had four kills and three blocks at the net. Makayla Johnson had two kills and a block.

Brooklyn Bockstiegel and Emma Falgner both had four points with Falgner added six digs. Hope Blankenbeckler totaled three digs and three assists.