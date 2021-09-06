Vilvens sparks Quakers 11-0 rout of Lions in Kiwanis Classic

WILMINGTON — Led by Wilmington High School graduate Brady Vilvens, the Wilmington College men’s soccer team scored early and often Sunday and went on to an 11-0 win over Mt. St. Joseph on the final day of the Kiwanis Classic at Townsend Field.

In his first career collegiate start, Vilvens had two goals and an assist. Yusuf Muqtadir added to his season points total with two goals and one assist. Mitch Solle joined the action with his first two goals of the season.

Max Coppock, Luke Washenfelder, Grant Murray, Michael Owusu and Phillip Wynn all scored their first goals of the season.

Goalkeeper Felix Maurer once again kept a clean sheet making it three shutouts in a row for the Quakers.

Up next, Wilmington (2-0-1) will head to the state of Michigan to face Kalamazoo College (1-1-0) 5 p.m. Saturday.

The Quakers put the pressure on early with a shot by Vilvens in the eighth minute. Although the Quakers didn’t convert that chance, it was a sign of things to come. In the 18th minute, Vilvens scored with a clever backheel goal assisted by Jeffry Vasquez.

There was no respite for MSJ as less than one minute later, Muqtadir scored his first goal of the game. Wilmington did not take its foot off the gas as five minutes later Grant Murray scored off a corner kick, assisted by Casey Miller.

For the second time in the half, Wilmington scored goals less than a minute apart. This time it was Washenfelder with the tap in off the corner kick, assisted by Muqtadir. Wilmington took a 4-0 lead into the half and never looked back.

Wilmington scored in the first 10 minutes of the second half and the rout was on.

On Friday, the Quakers opened the tournament with a scoreless draw against Manchester University.

WC held a decisive edge in shots (18-9) in its home opener, but the Quakers were ultimately unable to break through the Manchester University defense.

Maurer kept his second clean sheet of the season with three saves. Vasquez had two shots on goal with Miller and Muqtadir each putting one shot on goal.

