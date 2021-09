ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The Clinton-Massie junior varsity boys golf team defeated Wilmington 201 to 217 Wednesday at Majestic Springs Golf Course.

Landon Mellinger of Wilmington was the match medalist with a 47.

Liahm Denehy of Clinton-Massie had a personal best 48.

Also for the Falcons, Evan Davidson had 49, Ethan Robinette 52, Quinton Smith 56, Brandon Bowling 56, Samuel Janis 57, Zander Avery 57, Kayden Smith 61.