EC freshmen lose pair to Bellbrook, Trace

The East Clinton freshman volleyball team lost a couple of matches last week to Bellbrook and Miami Trace.

On Saturday, EC was defeated by Trace 23-25, 18-25. Makayla Seaman had seven points, three passes, six asissts, three digs and two kills. Hadlie Clark led the defense with 12 digs to go along with two kills and two aces.

On Thursday, the Astros were bested by Bellbrook 12-25, 13-25. Seaman had two aces, seven points, a block and three digs. Taylor Barton had 11 digs, five perfect passes and three assists to lead the defense.

Coach Angie Collom said, “Hadlie and Makayla stepped up Saturday to be vocal on the court which showed up on their stats. Each player will need to do their part to be successful this season.”

The team plays Saturday in the Miamisburg Tournament, game time TBA.