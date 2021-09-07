6-under 29 wins senior outing at Elks

The team of Jim Luck, Mark Hess, Gary Bishop and Doggie Anderson had a 6-under par 29 Tuesday and won the senior golf league outing at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

The winners had birdies on Nos. 10, 11, 12, 14, 16 and 18.

The rest of the field:

29: Dick Mitchener, Bill Ross, Jim Jones, Jeff Watkins.

31: D Bullock, Don Sicurella, Jack Carlson.

33: Bruce Barr, John Faul, Dave Doyle, Cliff Doyle.

35: Gary Newbry, Steve Olinger, French Hatfield, Jim Doak.

35: Rusty Smethwick, Carl Wright, Herb Johnson, Dave Miller.