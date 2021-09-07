Blanchester blanks Felicity in girls tennis

FELICITY — In workmanlike fashion, the Blanchester tennis team defeated Felicity-Franklin 5-0 Tuesday in SBAAC National Division competition at FHS.

“We played with great confidence and aggression throughout the lineup,” BHS coach Matt Sexton said. “It was a perfect way to start the week.”

Rianna Mueller was a 6-0, 6-0 winner at third singles while the doubles pairing of Maggie Caldwell and Abbey Irwin won 6-0, 6-0 at first doubles.

SUMMARY

Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021

@Felicity High School

Blanchester 5, Felicity 0

Records: Blanchester 9-2 (5-0 SBC National), Felicity 4-3 overall (3-3 SBC N)

Singles

1: Maddy Coyle d. Emily Hardewig 6-0, 6-2

2: Annie Trovillo d. Carly McClure 6-0, 6-1

3: Rianna Mueller d. Savannah Metzger 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

1: Maggie Caldwell, Abbey Irwin d. Katie Jansen, Faith Masminster 6-0, 6-0

2: Leah Boegeman, Carolyn Bockhorst d. Emma Vittoz, Skylar Campbell 6-0, 6-1