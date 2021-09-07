Goshen ends WHS tennis 1,104 day SBAAC unbeaten run

WILMINGTON — For the first time in 1,104 days, the Wilmington High School tennis team was defeated by an SBAAC American Division rival.

Goshen outlasted Wilmington 3-2 in a battle of American unbeatens Tuesday afternoon.

“Hats off to Goshen,” WHS head coach Doug Cooper said. “They played a great match. Experience was key…they have their whole squad back and fill the lineup with all juniors and seniors. Coach Pollack has done an amazing job turning that program around.”

Goshen defeated Wilmington on the WHS courts Aug. 30, 2018, Cooper said.

The Warriors are 8-0 overall and 5-0 in the American.

Wilmington falls to 4-5 overall and 4-1 in the division.

In 2018, after the loss to Goshen, Wilmington had to win the return match at GHS and the win the conference to claim the school’s first SBAAC crown. And WHS did just that. They went 10-0 in the division in each of the last two seasons.

“We’ll learn from this loss, just as we did back in 2018,” Cooper said.

Aside from first singles, a Claire burns 6-0, 6-1 triumph, and first doubles, all matches were very close.

“The match was extremely tight on three of the five courts, as we thought it would be,” said Cooper. “Their kids deserve a lot of credit. Our players showed a lot of courage.”

SUMMARY

September 7, 2021

@Wilmington High School

Goshen 3 Wilmington 2

Singles

1: Claire Burns def Blanca Palafox 6-0, 6-1

2: Jenna Taylor was def by Heidy Palafox 3-6, 6-3, 0-6

3: Chandni Sharma def Faita Pitts 6-4, 2-6, 6-2

Doubles

1: Avni Patel, Rory Housh were def by Adalyn Maddic, Danica Kalmorgan 4-6, 0-6

2: Layna Holmes, Reagan Henry were def by Karley Cooper, Maggie Hammond 2-6, 6-7 (5-7)

