Bethel-Tate defeats short-handed BHS girls 6-1

BETHEL — The Blanchester girls soccer team was defeated by Bethel-Tate 6-1 Tuesday in an SBAAC National Division match.

Blanchester is 1-3 overall and 1-2 in the National Division.

Bethel-Tate improves to 2-1 in the division.

“(We) are struggling with sickness and many girls missing practice and now games,” BHS coach Kristina White said. “But they still came out and fought hard.”

Rylan Coyle scored the Blanchester goal with Jaida Jones getting credit with the assist.

Bethel-Tate led 2-1 at halftime.