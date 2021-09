WILMINGTON — With Nathan Ellis leading the way, East Clinton defeated Blanchester 191 to 210 in boys golf Tuesday at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

Ellis had an even par 35 on the 2,723-yard Elks layout.

Also for East Clinton, Mitchell Ellis had a 46 while Austin Kmatz and Aiden Walker had 55s.

For Blanchester, Andrew Osborn had a 46. Bryce Bandow and Regan Grogg both had 53s. Zoey Hupp came in with 58.