Lady Falcons post second straight shutout win 4-0

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Lacie Sandlin was in goal for the shutout Tuesday as the Clinton-Massie girls soccer team defeated Goshen 4-0 in SBAAC American Division play at Frank Irelan Field.

Clinton-Massie has not allowed a goal in its last two games. In the previous three games, CM gave up just one goal per game.

The Falcons are 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the division. Goshen is 2-2 overall, 1-1 in the American.

Coach Julie Madrigal said Sandlin had solid defensive play in front of her from Ashley Doyle, Abbey Steed, Gracie Wallen, Leah Binau and Vada Nesbit.

Massie goals were scored by Katie McGuinness (two) and Marina Feldhaus (two). Aiden Eades and Kayla Wilson had assists for CM.