Blan, CM boys run at Western Brown’s Neu Invitational

MT. ORAB — Blanchester and Clinton-Massie competed Tuesday in the Jim Neu Invitational cross country meet at Western Brown.

Bryce Hensley of the Falcons was the top county runner, placing 30th in 12:40. Nick Musselman of BHS was right behind in 12:46.

Blanchester was ninth in the team standings.

Summit Northrup of Clermont Northeastern won the race in 10:33.

The middle school boys also competed with Bryson Geyer of CMMS 16th in 14:01 and Carson Wyss of Blanchester 32nd in 15:06.

SUMMARY

September 7, 2021

Jim Neu Invitational

@Western Brown HS

Boys High School Results

Teams

Miami Valley Christian 58 Clermont NE 65 Western Brown 65 Georgetown 121 Goshen 143 Batavia 167 New Richmond 200 North Adams 201 Blanchester 256 Ripley 258 Winchester Eastern 269

Individuals

(1) Summit Northrup, CNE, 10:33; (30) Bryce Hensley, CM, 12:40; (33) Nick Musselman, BL, 12:46; (41) Drew Wyss, BL, 13:14; (43) Jacob Ryan, CM, 13:18; (62) Toby Hayes, CM, 14:04; (66) Nainoa Tangonan, BL, 14:25; (82) Carson McDowell, CM, 15:48; (86) William Knapp, BL, 16:20; (92) Joe Mills, BL, 17:56

–

Boys Middle School Results

Teams

Eastern Brown 55 New Richmond 73 Western Brown 117 Miami Valley Christian 129 North Adams 133 Fayetteville 152 Batavia 174 Goshen 184 Georgetown 188 West Clermont 248 Ripley 261

Individuals

(1) Brayden Dill, WB, 12:02; (16) Bryson Geyer, CM, 14:01; (31) Trent Bennett, CM, 15:03; (32) Carson Wyss, BL, 15:06; (33) Jonny Gunn, CM, 15:07; (44) Mack Hensley, CM, 15:58;