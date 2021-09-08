EC volleyball gets back on winning track vs. BHS

LEES CREEK — The East Clinton volleyball had not trouble getting back on the winning track Tuesday with a 25-11,2 5-20, 25-15 win over Blanchester in SBAAC National Division play at the EC gym.

”It was great to bounce back from our loss on Saturday,” EC coach Sarah Sodini said.

The coach added her girls played “Astro volleyball” and she commended the team for its overall play and mental toughness.

Sodini said Libby Evanshine, Kelsi Lilly and Lauren Runyon played well at the net. Megan Tong, the EC setter, played well as did libero Savannah Tolle.

Trinity Bain had a dig for East Clinton. Tong finished with four aces, 14 assists and seven digs. Tolle had an ace, a kill, an assist and 11 digs. Eryn Bowman finished with an ace and an assist. Anna Malone’s numbers were a kill, a block and two digs.

Evanshine had four ace, 18 kills, a block, six assists and 11 digs. McKenzie Pence chipped in with a kill while Lydia Kessler and Jordan Collom had two digs each. Kami Whiteaker had two kills, two assists, a block and two digs. Lilly contributed two aces, six kills, a block, an assist and four digs. Runyon had an ace, six kills, two assists and three digs.