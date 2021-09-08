SBAAC football last week and 2021 leaders

Things are beginning to take shape in the SBAAC through three weeks of the football season.

On the American side, Clinton-Massie is good again. So is Western Brown’s offense.

In the National, East Clinton and Fayetteville at 3-0 and Bethel-Tate at 2-0 are off to good starts.

Goshen, New Richmond, Wilmington and Blanchester are all looking for their first wins. Heck, New Richmond is just looking for a game, having had three contests postponed already this season.

LAST WEEK

Clinton-Massie: Massie dominated Fenwick in all facets of the game. McSurley’s squad was workmanlike in its effort, going 41-333 on the ground. Carson Vanhoose had an 11-146-1 rushing line. Colton Trampler had two touchdowns on the ground. Carter Frank ran for 76 yards and a score. Kody Zantene, passed for two touchdowns (on four attempts), averaged seven yards a rush and intercepted two passes. Trampler and Gavin Avey also had fumble recoveries; they also had five tackles. Keegan Lamb also had five tackles.

Western Brown: No, basketball season hasn’t started, but the Monroe 66, Western Brown 58 final score brings that to mind. The two teams combined for 1,280 yards but they did it in different ways – Monroe had 664 yards rushing; Western Brown had 493 yards passing. The game was never more than an eight-point margin. Drew Novak had 503 yards and four touchdowns pass, to go along with 121 yards and four more touchdowns on the ground. Drew’s three pass-catching musketeers were Logan Campbell (10-203-2), Matthew Frye (12-137-1), Dylan Novak (11-95-0). Quentin Collins had 10 tackles while Evan Conatser was in on nine.

Wilmington: The Hurricane rallied after falling in a 16-0 hole but came up short. Cameron McEvoy had two passing touchdowns — one each to Jeff Valentine and Ky Bozarth. Josh Snell scored the other Hurricane TD. Tanner Killen had an interception on defense.

New Richmond: After losing its opener, the Lions had its schedule jumbled. Bethel-Tate was cancelled and replaced by McNicholas in Week 2. Aiken was cancelled and not replaced in Week 3. Talawanda, this week’s scheduled opponent, also has cancelled.

Batavia: In a 21-7 win over Clermont NE last week, the Bulldogs eschewed the run with a 59-7 pass-run ratio. Kellen Lynch passed for 337 yards and 3 touchdowns. Max Applegate was the prime target, with a 13-120-1 receiving line. Max Mehlman caught an 86-yard touchdown pass. The Bulldogs forced four turnovers and gave up less than 200 yards on defense.

Goshen: The Warriors struggles continued in a 35-0 loss to McClain. Goshen was scheduled to face Western Hills but that game was cancelled. One bright spot, Tracker Newberry averaged 45.8 yards on five punts with four inside the 20.

East Clinton: The Astros are 3-0 and each game has been a bit different. While the 33-14 outcome against Hillsboro may say no problem, the game was much closer. The Astros used two defensive scores in the fourth quarter to pull away. Glenn Peacock had a 70 yard fumble return to touchdown and a 90-yard non-scoring kickoff return. Brody Fisher return an interception 43 yards for the final score of the game. He also was in on eight tackles. Isaiah Conger led with 10 tackles and scored two rushing touchdowns. Adrian Baker also had eight tackles. Jared Smith rushed for 125 yards and TD.

Fayetteville: Levi Wiederhold passed for 368 yards and seven touchdowns. Those seven strikes put Wiederhold in illustrious company in the state record book with Ben Mauk, Maty Mauk and Joe Burrow. Nine TD passes in a game is the state record. Jayden Bradshaw had a 7-69-3 receiving line while Blake Coffman had 118 yards and one score while Damion Kistler had 111 yards and two TDs. Tanner Fleming led with 10 tackles and a fumble recovery. Kistler and Tyler Tipis had interceptions.

Bethel-Tate: The Tigers scored 14 points in the final period to hold off Taylor 28-16. Cameron Snider had 264 yards and four touchdowns passing. Wyatt Burton (8-128) and Gauge Dunn (6-129) both caught two touchdown passes. Mikey Molloy rushed for 104 yards. Norman Darnell Jr. was credited with 14 tackles while Ashton Wolfe had 10 solo tackles.

Williamsburg: The Wildcats could muster just 120 yards on offense against a powerful Mariemont team. The Warriors passed for 169 yards and ran for 209 more. Mason Thomas was in on 10 tackles for WHS while Teddy Conley had an interception.

Clermont NE: The Rockets and Bulldogs were 7-7 at halftime but Batavia pulled away with 14 points in the third period. CNE had just 194 yards offense. Andrew McIntosh had two sacks among six tackles, to go along with an interception. Jacob Groeber had six tackles and recovered a fumble.

Blanchester: The Wildcats were blown out on the scoreboard, 42-13, last week but six turnovers contributed mightily to the defense. BHS outgained WHS in total yards but the turnovers, and nine penalties, hurt the Wildcats.

LEADERS

NOTE: These numbers are based on information from the SBAAC website.

Scoring: Drew Novak, WB, 9 TD; Trystan Gries, Wbg, 7 TD

Rushing: Trystan Gries, Wbg, 408 yards; Drew Novak, WB, 354 yards; Isaiah Conger, EC, 343 yards; Jared Smith, EC, 278 yards; Jake Mott, CNE, 278 yards; Carson Vanhoose, CM, 247 yards; Thad Stuckey, Wilm, 244 yards; Cameron McEvoy, WIlm, 226 yards.

Passing: Drew Novak, WB, 1171 yards 11 TD; Levi Wiederhold, Fay, 1037 yards 14 TD.

Receiving: Logan Campbell, WB, 20-395; Dylan Novak, WB, 20-318; Jayden Bradshaw, Fay, 24-317

Tackles: Tanner Fleming, Fay, 39; Mason Thomas, Wbg, 25; Isaiah Conger, EC, 25

Sacks: Andrew McIntosh, CNE, 4.5; Norman Darnell Jr, BT, 4; Tanner Fleming, Fay, 4

Interceptions: Matthew Frye, WB, 3; Teddy Conley, Wbg, 3; Kody Zantene, CM, 2, Brody Fisher, EC, 2, Isaiah Curtis, EC, 2

Fumble recoveries: AJ Attinger, Fay, 2, Tanner Fleming, Fay, 2, Isaiah Conger, EC 2, Grant Brown, CNE, 2

Kicking: Evan Grimes, WB, 19 xp; Parker Henry, Wilm, 8 xp; Luke Lindsey, Wbg, 9 xp, Ean McGuinness, CM, 8 xp

Returns: CJ Boothby, CNE 1-27 ko, 2-55-1 pr

Punting: Parker Henry, Wilm, 43.o; Jared Smith, EC, 39.6; Connor Yeager, CNE, 39.4; Tracker Newberry, Gos, 39.1

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_LOGO_SBAAC-1.jpg

By Mark Huber mhuber@wnewsj.com

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports