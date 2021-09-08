Week 4 Preview: Wilmington at Cin. Hills Christian Academy

Wilmington goes on the road Friday to face small-school power Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy.

The Hurricane and Eagles are scheduled to kick-off at 7 p.m. Friday night.

Both teams are looking for their first wins of the season.

Wilmington played right with Ross and Miami Trace before faltering late in both games.

The Hurricane did not get off to a good start last week against Mt. Healthy but rallied to make a game of it, 26-23.

“Right now, we are our own worst enemy,” said WHS head coach Scott Killen.

Wilmington has had opportunities in each game to have a different outcome but has not been able to get over the hump.

“We have to stop hurting ourselves with turnovers and broken assignments,” said Killen. “We continue to put ourselves in terrible positions.”

The Hurricane head coach, despite the 0-3 start, is not throwing in the towel on the 2021 season.

“There is still a lot of football to be played and we have to continue to learn and grow as a team,” he said.

While the Eagles may be 0-3, they have played a strong slate to start the season.

The Division V squad lost to Division I Western Hills in the opener then dropped games to unbeaten Madeira and unbeaten McNicholas.

“They are a young team but they play hard,” said Killen.

The Eagles have not missed the post-season since 2009.

Wilmington’s offensive line fires off the ball during last week’s game with Mt. Healthy at Alumni Field. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_FB3_wilBallSnap0903mb.jpg Wilmington’s offensive line fires off the ball during last week’s game with Mt. Healthy at Alumni Field. Molly Boatman | News Journal

By Mark Huber mhuber@wnewsj.com

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports

