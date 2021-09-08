BHS volleyball drops 3-set match to EC

LEES CREEK — The Blanchester volleyball team was defeated by East Clinton 12-25, 20-25, 15-25 Tuesday in SBAAC National Division play.

Coach Rick Seeling said his squad battled back in the second set against a very good East Clinton.

“Lots of work to do but I’m confident this team will reach their goals,” Seeling said.

Brooklyn Bockstiegel had 12 points, five aces, two kills and two digs. Makayla Lanham had four points, four kills and four digs. Emma Falgner had eight digs.

Madison Creager, Ainsley Whitaker, Summer Schutte and Payton Johnson had three kills each. Schutte also had 13 set assists and two digs. Johnson added three blocks. Hope Blankenbeckler had two assists and a dig.