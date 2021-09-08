Steed, Falcons take over first in American boys golf

WITHAMSVILLE — Clinton-Massie erased an seven-shot deficit Wednesday in SBAAC American Division boys golf action at Stillmeadow Country Club.

The Falcons had a divisional best 178 while Batavia shot 193. The Bulldogs, who played without one of their best players in Ty Shepherd, led the Falcons going in to play Wednesday.

But with a 15-shot win, Clinton-Massie has taken an eight-shot lead in the league’s team standings.

Andy Steed, CM freshman, also took advantage of Shepherd’s absence and took over the top spot in the individual standings by two strokes over New Richmond’s Jacob Riffe. Steed had a 42 on Wednesday.

Corrick DeBoard led Wilmington with a 46.

SUMMARY

September 8, 2021

SBAAC American Div. boys golf

@Stillmeadow Country Club

Teams

Clinton-Massie 178 New Richmond 186 Wilmington 189 Batavia 193 Goshen 229 Western Brown 239

Individuals

Batavia: Austin Hensley 47 Ethan Hensley 47 Max Applegate 53 Josh Berger 49 Isaac Bell 50 Matthew Conover 54

Goshen: Quentin Rice 45 Nathan Foster 63 Kaydin Hahn 55 Owens Kearns 66

Clinton-Massie: Ethan Johnson 44 Andy Steed 42 Owen Goodwin 43 Logan Miller 51 Cam Morgan 49 Conner Stulz 54

Western Brown: Brady Williams 55 Luke Bronson 64 Levi Holden 58 Logan Maham 62 Hunter Hamblen 67 Zane Terwilliger 66

New Richmond: Jacob Riffe 45 Spencer Ast 44 Nick Stoffel 59 Brady Merz 49 Conner Fouss 52 Jack Nicoloff 48

Wilmington: Braydon Conley 47 Dylan Cole 49 Tommy Halloran 47 Devon Snyder 51 Braydon Black 53 Corrick DeBoard 46