Murphy shoots 69, wins Defiance Invitational

Wilmington High School graduate Jack Murphy won the Defiance Invitational Wednesday at Eagle Rock Golf Club.

Murphy’s medalist honors helped his Lourdes University Gray Wolves to a third-place finish in the tournament.

Murphy, a sophomore, had a 1-under 69, the eighth lowest round in program history. Murphy and Davis Longyear of Seina Heights finished atop the individual standings with Murphy winning medalist honors via a scorecard playoff.

Hunter DeWeese, another WHS graduate on the Lourdes team, had a 77.

As a team, Lourdes had a 296, one back of runnerup Tiffin. Siena Heights won the team title with a 290 score.