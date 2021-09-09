Smith paves way to WHS 3-set win over GHS

GEORGETOWN — Lisbon Smith set the tone early and the Wilmington High School volleyball team went on to defeat Georgetown 25-0, 25-15, 25-12 Wednesday in a non-conference match at the GHS gym.

Smith served 24 straight points in the first set as the Hurricane improved to 4-1 on the season.

Smith finished with eight aces, three kills and six digs.

Brynn Bryant had 11 kills, three assists and four digs. Ashley Delph had a block at the net. Caroline Diels recorded five kills, 20 set assists, five aces and two digs. Sydney McCord came through with five aces, two aces, four digs and a block.

Lexi McKee-Cole had an ace and Banesa Morales contributed three kills, an assist, a dig and a block. Lexus Reiley had a kill and a block. Jena Rhoads’ numbers were two assists, an ace and seven digs.