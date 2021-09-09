8-under 27 wins outing at Elks

The team of Dick Mitchener, Jim Jones, Bill Ross and Jeff Watkins had an 8-under par 27 Thursday and won the Community Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

The winners had birdies on Nos. 10, 11, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17 and 18.

The rest of the field:

29: Kathy Keltner, Eric Keltner, Rocky Long, Jim Luck.

30: Mike Gross, Carl Wright, Herb Johnson, Rusty Smethwick.

30: Fred Stern, Jim Doak, Gary Bishop, French Hatfield.

31: Mark Hess, Jack Carson, Tom Armstrong, Bob Vanzant.

31: Steve Olinger, Bob Kemp, Don Sicurella, Gary Schrader.

32: Ron Friedlander, Emily Nankinell, Dave Pledger, Solomon Gomez

36: Gary Newbry, Joe Trapp, Mike Hubbell.