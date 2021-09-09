BHS volleyball ends 2-game skid with 3-0 win

FAYETTEVILLE — The Blanchester volleyball team ended a two-match losing streak Wednesday with a 25-16, 25-16, 25-18 win over Fayetteville.

“We are getting more aggressive offensively and learning how to play smarter when out of system,” BHS coach Rick Seeling said. “Keeping the ball in play is essential.”

Blanchester, 3-3 on the year, was led by Madison Creager who had 20 points, four aces, three kills and 10 digs, while Summer Schutte added eight kills, four digs, 22 assists and three points.

Brooklyn Bockstiegel had eight points and five kills. Makayla Lanham finished with six points, nine kills and 12 digs. Ainsley Whitaker totaled six points, nine kills, four blocks and two digs. Hope Blankenbeckler recorded 10 set assists and a dig. Payton Johnson contributed five kills and three blocks. Emma Falgner led the defense with 15 digs.

In the junior varsity match, Blanchester was defeated 25-23, 20-25, 20-25.

Gracie Roy played well with 12 service points and 14 digs. Bobbie Sue White served nine points and had four kills. Alaina Dameron served six points and added four kills. Madison Winemiller served four points to go along with four kills and 10 assists. Tamaira Stewart had three points, three kills and passed the ball well, coach Seeling said.