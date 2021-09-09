Blanchester blanks East Clinton in SBAAC tennis

LEES CREEK — The Blanchester tennis team capped a three-win week with a 5-0 victory over East Clinton Thursday in SBAAC National Division action on the EC courts.

Blanchester goes to 11-2 overall and 7-0 against National Divison rivals. East Clinton is 1-10, 1-6.

“Our ultimate goals are in sight now,” BHS coach Matt Sexton said. “We have to keep working on improving every day so we can finish the season strong.”

Blanchester won all three singles matches by 6-0, 6-0 scores.

SUMMARY

September 9, 2021

@East Clinton High School

Blanchester 5 East Clinton 0

Singles

1: Maddy Coyle def Emmy Chambliss 6-0, 6-0

2: Annie Trovillo def Jenna Stanley 6-0, 6-0

3: Rianna Mueller def Mackenzie Woodward 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

1: Maggie Caldwell, Abbey Irwin def Katie Carey, Myah Anteck 6-3, 6-0

2: Leah Boegeman, Carolyn Bockhorst def Stephanie Lambert, Molly Seabaugh 6-2, 6-0