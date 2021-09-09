Blanchester girls soccer blanks Washington 6-0

WASHINGTON CH — Macey Waldron’s hat trick led the Blanchester girl soccer team to a 6-0 win over Washington Senior in non-league girls soccer action at Gardner Park.

Blanchester, 2-3 on the year, played well defensively in the win, as Torie Potts earned her first career shutout, coach Kristina White said.

Defenders Miranda Keith, Alayna Davenport and Lacie Tedrick keyed the defense that allowed the Blue Lions just five shots on goal, White added.

Waldron tallied three goals while Morgyn Coyle, Rylan Coyle and Olivia Potts had one goal each. Morgyn Coyle had two assists.