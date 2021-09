Blanchester’s football game Friday with Woodward was cancelled, according to BHS athletic director Brad Ballinger.

Woodward cancelled the game late Friday afternoon.

Ballinger said he was trying to get a game to replace Woodward.

The Wildcats are scheduled to play at Goshen Sept. 17.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_LOGO-bhs-letter-8.jpg