Week 4 Final: Wilmington 21 CHCA 6

CINCINNATI — Wilmington’s defense overwhelmed Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy Friday night to key a 21-6 win for the Hurricane.

WHS held CHCA to 0 yards rushing on 20 total attempts. Darrick Perdue, Brett Brooks and Tayshon Cordy were strong up front for Wilmington.

“The defense had to step up and get some big stops,” WHS head coach and defensive play-caller Scott Killen said. “We’re definitely getting in depth with some blitzes and stunts. I’m proud of their growth. It doesn’t always show on the scoreboard but we’re getting there.”

The defense was needed throughout as Wilmington played with injured starting quarterback Cameron McEvoy.

“He’s day to day,” Killen said. “He hurt it versus Mt. Healthy. We were hoping he could go but we weren’t comfortable with him going in there.”

Aiden Price, a sophomore, started at quarterback.

The Eagles have a roster loaded with young players — 10 sophomores and 14 freshmen — and only four seniors and six juniors.

The Eagles had not scored coming in to the game but quickly erased that blemish following a fumble recovery at the WHS 24. Three plays later, Logan Mullert hit Cameron Miller in the end zone for a 19-yard touchdown.

Josh Snell capped an 11-play, 65-yard drive by rumbling 14 yards to paydirt to tie the game. Parker Henry’s extra point put WHS on top 7-6 with 1:54 to play in the first quarter.

Elijah Collins recovered a CHCA fumble caused by Zainne Cowin, who later intercepted a pass, but the WHS offense was stymied following a trio of incomplete passes.

After stopping the Eagles on the drive and with a good punt return from Adrien Cody, WHS turned to Thad Stuckey for six consecutive runs, covering 28 yards and a touchdown. Henry’s kick made it 14-6 late in the first half.

Tanner Killen who started the game at receiver, moved to quarterback in the second half and sparked the WHS offense. A standout athlete, Killen used his speed and quickness to add to a growing running game.

“He’s calm and collected,” Killen said of his son. “It’s tough being a coach’s son. You get it here (on the field) and at home.”

Killen had 70 yards on 10 carries, all in the second half, as the Hurricane ran it 26 times for 172 yards in the third and fourth quarters. WHS did not attempt a pass in the second half.

The offensive line of Remington Smith, Zeth Cowin, Garrett Steinmetz, Chase Pickard, PJ McKnight and Jeff Valentine took over the game once WHS eschewed the passing game.

“It’s good to know we can grind it out,” Killen said.

On the first play of the fourth, Snell bullied his way to the end zone for his second TD. The scoring drive was 10 rushing plays, two CHCA penalties and 0 passes.

Stuckey finished with 129 yards on 23 rushes. Snell went 6-35, Price 3-11, McCoy 6-20 and Zainne Cowin 3-18.

SUMMARY

September 10, 2021

@Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy

Wilmington 21 CHCA 6

W^7^7^0^7^^21

C^6^0^0^0^^6

First Quarter

C-Cameron Miller 19 yard pass from Logan Mullert, kick failed, 7:22

W-Josh Snell 14 yard run, Parker Henry PAT, 1:54

Second Quarter

W-Thad Stuckey 4 yard run, Parker Henry PAT, 4:33

Third Quarter

No scoring

Fourth Quarter

W-Josh Snell 1 yard run, Parker Henry PAT, 11:58

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_WHSSwirl-3.jpg

By Mark Huber mhuber@wnewsj.com

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports