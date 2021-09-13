WC women play Anderson to scoreless draw

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College women’s soccer team battled Anderson University to a scoreless draw after 110 minutes of soccer at Townsend Field Saturday.

The Ravens of Anderson started the game with a flurry of activity on the offensive end forcing senior goalkeeper Lauren Galloway into action early with a diving save. The Quakers rallied back forcing consecutive corner kicks, but Anderson goalkeeper Emmalee Paarlberg was up to the task and made a strong save in traffic.

It was a free flowing first half with both sides unable to sustain possession. The most dangerous chance of the half for the Quakers came on a firecracker strike by Elizabeth Matthews that hit the top of the crossbar and flew over the goal.

Wilmington was able to again put pressure on Anderson in the waning moments of the first half. A corner produced a golden opportunity and Heidi Evans was able to dangerously redirect with a header, again, the Anderson goalkeeper was up to the task.

In the first seven minutes of the second half, each side was able to get a shot on goal, but neither were able to score. Neither team was able to gain much traction for the remainder of the second half. In the second half yellow cards were awarded to both Courtney Ryan and Payton Watson.

It looked as if Wilmington was going to put an exclamation point on their weekend with four shots on goal in the first five minutes of overtime. Emmalee Paarlberg was able to keep a clean sheet through the barrage, however. Anderson was able to gain its footing after this early attack and played to a standstill through both overtimes.

Galloway recorded her first clean sheet of the season with eight saves. Paarlberg also recorded eight saves on her way to a clean sheet.

Wilmington will face Earlham College on the road 4 p.m. Wednesday in the latest installment of the Quaker Bowl Rivalry.

Foot Ball Soccer Illustration Vector Graphic Design https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_LOGO_soccerball.jpg Foot Ball Soccer Illustration Vector Graphic Design