Volleyball drops pair in Wrublewski tournament

CINCINNATI — The Wilmington College volleyball team concluded the Charlie Wrublewski Tournament hosted by Mount St. Joseph University with a pair of defeats at the hands of Greenville University and Manchester University on Saturday.

The Quakers were defeated by the Panthers 3-0 (25-14. 25-22. 25-17) in match one and to the Spartans 3-1 (22-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-15) in match two.

In the match with Greenville, Sofia Thomas finished with a team-high nine kills while Andie Dolven dished out 19 assists. Both Blake O’Brien and Macee Hamilton finished with a dozen digs for the Wilmington back line.

In the match with Manchester, Dolven averaged more than 10 assists per set in the match while O’Brien added a 24-dig performance. Thomas once again led the front row with 15 kills, and Shelby Stoops and Joy Bebe chipped in nine and seven kills respectively.

Wilmington (2-6) heads to Earlham College for the Quaker Bowl Rivalry Tuesday.