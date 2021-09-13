Tobin, Wahl lead WC cross country at Wittenberg

SPRINGFIELD — The Wilmington College cross country teams competed Saturday at the Wittenberg Invitational.

The men, running without Simon Heys, were third overall while the women finished ninth.

Milena Wahl led the WC women with a top 15 finish. She crossed the line in 24:37. Other Fightin’ Quaker finishers included Savannah Rhodes 58th (27:20.7), Kolby Gluchowski 84th (28:47.9), Bella Stevens 102nd (30:58.3) and Jordan Snarr 106th (31:44.6).

For the men, Noah Tobin led the team with a 26:37 time and a third-place finish. The top three finish held more value than just the place as it was both a personal best and it put Tobin in 20th on the Top 25 all-time list for the program The sophomore has seen great success in his young career and continues to build his reputation.

The team as a whole averaged 27:30 without its top runner. Once again, they had four runners in the top 25 with Cohen Frost (13th), George Rickett (14th) and Tyler Parks (21st) joining Tobin.

The Quakers head to Cedarville for the All-Ohio Intercollegiate Championships Friday.

