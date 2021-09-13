WC men’s soccer stays unbeaten with 4-0 win

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — After a back-and-forth first half that saw the visitors cling to a 1-0 lead, the Wilmington College men’s soccer team broke the game wide open with three goals in a nine-minute span in the second half to earn a 4-0 road victory at Kalamazoo College Saturday evening.

The Hornets (2-2-0) held a 10-5 advantage in shots in the first half, but it was the Fightin’ Quakers that scored first as Elorm Dogbey, the reigning Ohio Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year who missed the last several games, opened the scoring in the 12th minute off a pass from Jeffry Vasquez.

The second half nearly flipped the script in terms of shots as Wilmington fired 11 to Kalamazoo’s five. The difference, however, was the visitors capitalized on those attempts. After a scoreless 10 minutes, Yusef Muqtadir, the reigning OAC Offensive Player of the Week, scored unassisted in the 68th minute.

In the 73rd minute, Brady Shapiro fed a ball to Bryce Roberts who finished, and three minutes after that, Josh Gurtner found Ryan Forino for the game’s final goal.

Felix Maurer picked up the shutout win, making four saves while Luke Kastran, who also made four saves, took the loss for Kalamazoo. In total, the Quakers held a slim 16-15 edge in total shots, but doubled up the Hornets 8-4 in shots on goal. Kalamazoo countered by earning seven corner kicks compared to three for Wilmington.

Wilmington improves to 3-0-1 win the victory and will host Wittenberg University Tuesday.

