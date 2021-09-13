Blan volleyball wins 3-0 at Bethel-Tate

BETHEL — The Blanchester volleyball team defeated Bethel-Tate 25-15, 25-23, 25-20 Thursday in SBAAC National Division play.

The Ladycats are 3-3 overall and 3-2 in the division.

The Tigers are 0-6 overall and 0-2 in National play.

”Winning in straight sets on the road is another big step for this team,” coach Rick Seeling said.

Summer Schutte had 20 points, 12 aces, 18 sets assists, seven kills and four digs to lead the Ladycats.

Ainsley Whitaker had eight points, nine kills and five blocks. Makayla Lanham had nine points, three aces, six kills and three digs. Madison Creager was steady with seven points, two aces, five kills and seven digs. Emma Falgner led the way with 12 digs.