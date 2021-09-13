Billingsley leads WHS, CM runners at LM

MORROW — Wilmington’s Trevor Billingsley was eighth in the boys race Saturday at the Little Miami Invitational.

Billingsley clocked a 17:34.5 and the WHS boys were sixth overall.

Clinton-Massie competed in the open boys race with Bryce Hensley finishing 10th in 19:33.7.

On the girls side, Kennedy Moore of Wilmington was 31st in a personal best of 25:24.6 while Mia McCarty of CMHS was 44th in 27:18.9.

September 11, 2021

Little Miami Invitational

@Little Miami High School

High School Boys Results

Teams

Oak Hills 35 Little Miami 44 Milford 75 Harrison 128 Elder 131 Wilmington 144 Northwest 208

Individuals

(1) William Zegarski, LM, 14:57.1; (8) Trevor Billingsley, WIL, 17:34.5; (17) Henry Hildebrandt, WIL, 18:12.6 PR; (45) Connor Walters, WIL, 20:14.8 PR; (53) Oliver McDermott, WIL, 21:41.6; (58) Tony Wilens-Mabry, WIL, 22:31 SB; (59) Aiden Matheney, WIL, 22:40.1

Open Race

(1) James Janzen, LM, 18:37; (10) Bryce Hensley, CM, 19:33.7; (28) Jacob Ryan, CM, 20:40; (45) Griffin Snarr, WIL, 21:22.9; (52) Toby Hayes, CM, 21:56.4; (65) Carson McDowell, CM, 23:48.4 PR

High School Girls Results

Teams

Little Miami 30 Mt Notre Dame 35 Taylor 68 Harrison 99

Individuals

(1) Grace Biddle, LM, 19:12.3; (31) Kennedy Moore, WIL, 25:24.6 PR; (44) Mia McCarty, CM, 27:18.9 PR; Dakota Cartner, CM, 27:21.4 PR