Nared signs copies of his book, visits old WHS gym

Greg Nared signed copies of his new book “The Ultimate Assist” Saturday afternoon at Wilmington Middle School’s Fred Summers Court.

Coaches, teammates and friends of Nared — even Fred Summers himself — were on hand for the book signing.

Nared, who currently works for the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks, came to Wilmington as the first stop on his book signing tour.

Nared, who was a legendary football and basketball player at Wilmington High School back in the early 1980s, said there was no other choice for the first book signing than WHS.

A 1997 inductee in to the inaugural class of the Clinton County Sports Hall of Fame, Nared field questions from those in attendance for more than an hour then signed books and took orders for nearly two hours more.

Several members of Nared’s family also were on hand, including his mother, sister, aunts and nephews.

While the signing was held at Fred Summers Court, Nared never played there. He did make a visit to the gymnasium in the high school where he and several of his teammates and coaches present made Hurricane fans happy and opposing fans sad for many years. Nared and Bill Ward, basketball heroes for a number of years in the orange and black, walked on the court at the gym they called home in high school.

Photo by Mark Huber https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_GN_darrellmacdonald.jpg Photo by Mark Huber Photo by Mark Huber https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_GN_halley.jpg Photo by Mark Huber Photo by Mark Huber https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_GN_noelvanpelt.jpg Photo by Mark Huber Photo by Mark Huber https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_GN_oldgym1.jpg Photo by Mark Huber Photo by Mark Huber https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_GN_oldgym2.jpg Photo by Mark Huber Photo by Mark Huber https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_GN_oldgym3.jpg Photo by Mark Huber Photo by Mark Huber https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_GN_oldgym4.jpg Photo by Mark Huber Photo by Mark Huber https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_GN_oldgym5.jpg Photo by Mark Huber Photo by Mark Huber https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_GN_ward2mcintosh.jpg Photo by Mark Huber Photo by Mark Huber https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_GN_wardmcintosh.jpg Photo by Mark Huber Photo by Mark Huber https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_GN_signing.jpg Photo by Mark Huber https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_GN_darrellmacdonaldPR.jpg Greg Nared, flashing his trademark smile, signed copies of his new book “The Ultimate Assist” Saturday at Wilmington Middle School’s Fred Summers Court. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_GN_signingPR.jpg Greg Nared, flashing his trademark smile, signed copies of his new book “The Ultimate Assist” Saturday at Wilmington Middle School’s Fred Summers Court. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_GN_oldgym1PR.jpg Greg Nared (right) and teammate Bill Ward (left) tour the old high school where the two played basketball for Wilmington High School in the 1980s. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_GN_oldgym2PR.jpg Greg Nared (right) and teammate Bill Ward (left) tour the old high school where the two played basketball for Wilmington High School in the 1980s.

Nared signs books, visits old gym of his WHS playing days