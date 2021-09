ADAMS TOWNSHIP – Winning for the first time this season, Clinton-Massie defeated Blanchester 4-1 Monday in non-league boys soccer action at Frank Irelan Field.

Massie is 1-4. Blanchester is 0-5-1.

“Clinton-Massie did a good job of controlling possession during the game,” BHS coach Kyle Hamilton said.

Down 3-0, Blanchester scored in the second half on a goal by Landon Bussell with an assist to Kyler Abirached.