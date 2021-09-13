Clinton-Massie beats Blan in boys golf tuneup

WILMINGTON — As the teams prepare for Wednesday’s SBAAC Championship golf tournament, Clinton-Massie defeated Blanchester in a tuneup Monday at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

On the par 35 layout measuring 2,723 yards, Owen Goodwin of Clinton-Massie was the medalist with a 36.

For Blanchester, playing without a complete team, Andrew Osborn had a 46 for BHS while Bryce Bandow added 50. Regan Grogg had a 61.

Clinton-Massie had a 156 team total.

The SBAAC boys golf tournament will be 9 a.m. Wednesday at Eagles Nest Golf Course.