Ladycats nip Rockets at Lunken Playfield

CINCINNATI — Annie Trovillo won a 10-8 tiebreaker to lift Blanchester to a 3-2 win over McNicholas Monday in a non-league tennis match at the Lindner Tennis Center at Lunken Playfield.

“Big win for Annie in the match tiebreaker,” BHS coach Matt Sexton said. “It was the last match on court. She handled the pressure the way I expect a senior to handle it.”

Blanchester is 12-2 on the year.

Maddy Coyle and Rianna Mueller won singles match. The second doubles team for BHS, Leah Boegeman and Carolyn Bockhorst, played on the clay court at Lunken “which is a cool experience,” Sexton said.

SUMMARY

Monday, Sept. 13, 2021

At Lindner Tennis Center, Lunken Playfield

Blanchester 3, McNicholas 2

Records: Blanchester 12-2; McNicholas 4-4

Singles:

1: Maddy Coyle (B) d. Meredith Umstead 6-1, 6-2

2: Annie Trovillo (B) d. Annabelle Dugle 4-6, 6-3 [10-8]

3: Rianna Mueller (B) d. Carly Wiedenbecker 6-3, 6-1

Doubles:

1: Becca Rose, Sammy Waterman (M) d. Maggie Caldwell, Abbey Irwin 6-2, 6-2

2: Autumn Strebel, Lily Crooker (M) d. Leah Boegeman, Carolyn Bockhorst 6-0, 6-2