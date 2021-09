WILMINGTON — Taylor Noszka and Taliah Billingsley scored two goals each as Wilmington defeated Blanchester in non-league girls soccer action Monday at Alumni Field.

Wilmington is 4-2 on the year while Blanchester drops to 3-4.

Justice Knauff had an assist for the Hurricane.

Wilmington led 1-0 at halftime. Blanchester trailed 2-1 following a goal by Macey Waldron off a throw-in.

Torie Potts had 15 saves in goal for Blanchester.