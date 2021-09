BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester junior varsity volleyball team was defeated by Wilmington 24-26, 25-20, 22-25 Monday in a non-league match at the BHS gym.

Tamaira Stewart had 10 points, five aces, six kills and six digs to lead Blanchester.

Gracie Roy had 10 points, 14 digs and two kills. Sarah Pell finished with nine points, four kills and six digs. Madison Winemiller totaled four points and 12 assists while Nikita White chipped in with five blocks. Courtney Gilbert contributed two points.