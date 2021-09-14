WHS reserve boys defeat Massie at Elks 797 GC

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington junior varsity boys golf team defeated Clinton-Massie 181 to 194 Monday at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

Jaden Snyder of WHS was the overall match medalist with a 39.

Quinton Smith led Massie with a 47 while Evan Davidson, Ethan Robinette and Samuel Janus had 49s.

Liahm Denehy carded a 57 and Brandon Bowling finished with a 58 for the Falcons.

Also for the Hurricane, Philip Fulton came in with a 44 while Braden Harmeling and Braden Smith both shot 49s.

Dirk Rinehart had a 50 and Blake Gregory had a 53. Landon Mellinger and Patrick Tucker had 54s for Wilmington.