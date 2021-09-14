Lady Hurricane topples Ladycats in volleyball at BHS

BLANCHESTER — Wilmington defeated Blanchester 25-15, 25-15, 25-17 Monday in a non-league volleyball match at the BHS gym.

The Hurricane is 5-2 on the year. The Ladycats drop to 4-4.

“One of those nights that you write off and go back to work,” BHS coach Rick Seeling said. “We’re still on track to achieve our goals.”

Ainsley Whitaker had nine points, three kills and two blocks for Blanchester. Summer Schutte had two points, four kills and 10 assists. Madison Creager totaled two points, two kills and four digs.

Hope Blankenbeckler had three points and five assists. Brooklyn Bockstiegel had three kills and two digs. Payton Johnson chipped in with a kill and two blocks. Emma Falgner had eight digs.

For Wilmington, Brynn Bryant had 10 kills, five assists and seven digs. Ashley Delph recorded a kill and three blocks at the net. Caroline Diels had eight kills, six assists and nine digs.

Banesa Morales contributed five kills, nine assists, two aces, seven digs and two blocks. Lexus Reiley had two kills, a block and a dig. Jena Rhoads numbers were three assists, four aces and 15 digs. Lisbon Smith had three kills, an assist, two aces, a block and 10 digs.