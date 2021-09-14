EC volleyball ends 12-year SBAAC streak with Williamsburg

LEES CREEK — For the first time since 2009, the East Clinton volleyball team defeated Williamsburg and ended a 13-match league losing streak.

The Astros handled the Wildcats in a three-set match Monday 25-20, 25-20, 25-17 in SBAAC National Division action.

Williamsburg has won six consecutive National Division titles but currently sits three games behind league leader East Clinton in the standings.

”This was a great win for us, beating Williamsburg was one of our goals going into the season,” EC head coach Sarah Sodini said. “The girls have worked hard to get to this point. I’m excited to move forward from here. I am especially proud of our back row. Savannah Tolle (Libero), Lydia Kessler, Jordan Collom, Trinity Bain, and Eryn Bowman passed very well. Without their hustle and good passing, we couldn’t have made the plays on the net.”

Bain and Kessler had one dig each, Tolle had an ace and 13 digs, Collom had an ace and three digs and Bowman finished with four digs.

Lauren Runyon had three aces, six kills, a block, an assist and a dig. Kelsi Lilly recorded an ace, three kills, two assists and two digs. Kami Whiteaker had a kill and a dig while Mckenzie Pence chipped in with a kill.

Libby Evanshine had three aces, 15 kills, five assists and four digs. Anna Malone had an assist and a kill. Jozie Jones had a block and a kill. Megan Tong contributed six kills, an ace, 17 assists and two digs.