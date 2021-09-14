Panthers score win over Astros at Snow Hill

GREEN TOWNSHIP — Little Miami defeated East Clinton 170 to 203 Tuesday in a non-league boys golf match at Snow Hill Golf Course.

Playing the par 35 front 9, Nathan Ellis had a 38 for East Clinton.

Little Miami’s Jake Wittenauer was the medalist with a 37.

Nolan Smoot had a 42 for the Panthers. Luke Vickers shot a 45 and Gio Tomasetti came in with a 46. John Mairn had a 51 and Nathan Ryan carded a 54.

For East Clinton, Dakota Collom had a 51 and Mitchell Ellis shot a 56. Austin Kmatz with a 58 and Aiden Walker with a 59 rounded out the scoring for the Astros.