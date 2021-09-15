Earlham sweeps WC volleyball in 3

RICHMOND, Ind. — The Wilmington College volleyball team never really got going in a 25-7, 25-15, 25-19 defeat at Earlham College in Quaker Bowl Rivalry match Tuesday evening.

The Hustlin’ Quakers (6-3) hit nearly a .500 clip to win set one handily, but the Fightin’ Quakers showed some fight in each of the final two sets. In set two, the hosts held a 17-13 advantage when Cierra Bolender put down a kill off a set from Andie Dolven to pull the visitors within three points, but a lengthy service run from Jennifer Shamel closed out the set.

In the match’s final set, a service ace from Sydney Geibel put WC up 16-15, but another long Earlham service run, this one coming from Sydney Fuller, gave EC the straight-set victory.

For Wilmington, Sofia Thomas and Geibel led the way with 13 combined kills while Dolven dished out 20 assists. Blake O’Brien tallied 15 digs in the back row.

Wilmington (2-7) heads to Hanover College for four matches this weekend.