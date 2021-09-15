WC men win battle of soccer unbeatens 4-2

WILMINGTON – The Wilmington College men’s soccer team scored two goals in each half to defeat Wittenberg University 4-2 in non-conference action at Townsend Field Tuesday evening.

Both teams entered the game unbeaten.

The Fightin’ Quakers started the game rather quickly by scoring a goal in the fourth minute. After a pass by Michael Owusu, Jeffry Vasquez was able to take on Wittenberg keeper Cooper Robertson. Vasquez collided with the keeper, but not before sliding the ball past the ball cleanly in the back of the net. Wittenberg was able to settle the game for the next several minutes, earning a corner and pressing the Quakers to the tune of three shots on goal, but the defense held stout.

Wilmington had another fantastic chance, but a diving save kept the game at 1-0. In the 18th minute, the Quakers again got into a dangerous position and forced Robertson to come out to make a play on the ball. He was able to get his hands on the ball, but unable to control the rebound. Elorm Dogbey was there to finish, doubling the host’s lead and sending both teams into halftime.

Trailing 2-0, Wittenberg came out in the second half with much more force putting Wilmington on its heels early. After a yellow card on Wilmington by Bryce Roberts, Wittenberg scored on the ensuing possession, a goal by Logan Evans assisted by Kees Ciric. With that goal the Tigers broke a streak of nine straight scoreless halves by the Wilmington defense.

This goal sparked an offensive flurry by the Quakers, however, as they probed the Wittenberg defense drawing a yellow card on Wittenberg’s Lukas Lindberg. Shortly after, Brady Shapiro fired a cross through the box and found Jeffry Vasquez who, with an absolutely stunning bicycle kick, put the ball in the net and put Wilmington up 3-1.

Five minutes later, Wilmington again went on a crisp attack. With an odd man rush, Grant Murray whipped a cross into the box. It seemed as if the ball would sail harmlessly through, but suddenly, Michael Owusu sprinting full speed down field, leapt into the air going fully horizontal to head the ball into the back of the net, 4-1.

The hosts held a dominant 20-8 edge in shots over the course of the contest.

Wilmington (4-0-1) will travel to Denison University (4-1-0) 7 p.m. Saturday.

