Tobin wins OAC cross country honor

For the second consecutive week, a member of the Wilmington College men’s cross country team has been named the Ohio Athletic Conference Men’s Cross Country Runner of the Week.

Noah Tobin, who finished third at Wittenberg University over the weekend, garnered the award.

Tobin etched his name in the program record books with a time of 26:37 in the eight-kilometer race, placing third individually and 44 seconds ahead of the next OAC runner. As a team, The Fightin’ Quakers finished third.

“Noah ran a fantastic race on Saturday at Wittenberg as he moved up several positions in the final two miles to help lead our team to a third-place finish,” WC head coach Ron Combs said. “He is a blue-collar student-athlete and comes to work hard every day. Noah is one of the strongest mentally tough competitors on our team. I’m excited to see what he can do for the remainder of the season.”

Wilmington next takes to the course on Friday at the All-Ohio Intercollegiate Championships hosted by Cedarville University Friday.