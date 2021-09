NORWOOD — The Blanchester boys soccer team was defeated Tuesday by Norwood 6-1 in non-league play.

Blanchester trailed just 1-0 at halftime but coach Kyle Hamilton said “tire legs from back to back games made the second half a struggle.”

Sophomore Shane Akers scored the only goal of the match for Blanchester. Sophomore Bobby Black assisted.

Senior Brett Bandow had 12 saves in goal for BHS.