ADAMS TOWNSHIP — In a battle of SBAAC unbeatens, Clinton-Massie was defeated by Batavia 3-1 in American Division girls soccer action Tuesday at Frank Irelan Field.

The Bulldogs are 3-0 in conference play while Massie goes to 3-1. BHS is 5-0-1 overall; CM is 5-2 on the year.

“Tough one for the whole team but we know we can overcome tough obstacles,” CM coach said.

Marina Feldhaus had the lone goal for the Falcons.