The Clinton-Massie boys soccer team was defeated by Batavia 3-0 Tuesday in SBAAC American Division play at Frank Irelan Field.

Massie is 1-5 overall, 0-4 against American rivals. The Bulldogs are atop the American standings at 3-0-1. They are 3-1-3 in all matches.

Riley Shelton had two goals for Batavia.